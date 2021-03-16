Congressman Cuellar explains American Rescue Plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The American Rescue Plan was signed by President Biden last week.

Over $1 trillion will help with the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and millions of dollars are headed to the gateway city to help those in need.

The COVID-19 relief package aims to focus on expanding vaccine distribution, helping working families along with kids going back to the classrooms, helping local businesses get back up on their feet, and more.

Pretty soon, the lone star still will receive more than $16 billion, but each city and county will be receiving different amounts.

For example, Laredo will be receiving more than $95 million and Webb County over $53 million.

El Cenizo will get over $600,000 and the city of Rio Bravo over $1 million.

For our neighbors in the south, Zapata County will be receiving over $2 million.

Over the weekend, the third round of stimulus checks were sent out.

The money will be used to help local businesses get back up on their feet through loans, and aid impacted industries like tourism, travel, and hospitality.

The money will also help local non profit organizations.

The congressman says it will also covers loss of revenue- Laredo has taken a big hit economically from it, especially at our bridges.

It’s been almost a year since the bridges closed for non-essential travel.

“If you’re depending on a bridge for example, since we’re not telling Mexicanos to come over, and you lost millions of dollars then that’s a loss of revenue,” said Cuellar.

At the end of 2020, city leaders reported a $10 million loss from bridge closures.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he will meet on Wednesday with D.C. officials to discuss the reopening of the bridges, but despite the plans presented to D.C. and Mexico D.F. officials on how to safely open the bridges, Cuellar believes they might extend the restrictions for another month.

Cuellar says part of the guidelines for this federal funding is that money cant be used to cut taxes or be put on pension funds.

Cuellar says he is heading back to Washington D.C. and is expecting to vote on immigration reform, which includes offering a path to citizenship to DACA recipients.

