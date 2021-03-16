Advertisement

Hachar-Reuthinger Roadway Project set to begin construction in 2023

file photo
file photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Work on the Hachar-Reuthinger Roadway Project could begin as early as August 2023.

On Monday, the Laredo and Webb County Metropolitan Policy Organization Committee was given an update on the long-awaited project, set to connect Mines Road to I-35.

According to Webb County, it is working with a consultant to send any pending paperwork to the Texas Department of Transportation by March 26th.

That should conclude all their work with Dannenbaum Engineering.

TxDot says it has sent over letters to the city and the county to amend current documents to allow them to take over the environmental clearance of the project, which is needed to moved forward with the design of the project.

TxDot says the construction phase can take anywhere between 18 to 22 months.

As previously reported, many of the delays are due to issues with TxDot as well as the FBI investigation into Dannenbaum.

