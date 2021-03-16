Laredo physicians reflect on one year of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - March 11: COVID-19 is declared a pandemic.

March 12: The first hospitalization believed to be related to COVID in Laredo is reported.

March 16: The City of Laredo confirms its first COVID case.

One year later, those on the frontline share their stories.

“In the beginning it got really bad. Pretty much they have to spray you. You have to go and take a shower after every single encounter,” said Dr. Jaime Piñero, an emergency physician at Clear Choice Emergency Room.

He’s seen both sides of the pandemic, first as a healthcare worker.

“Immediately we were submerged in the pandemic and we found ourselves working in conditions and under amounts of stress that none of us have ever been exposed to before,” Dr. Piñero said.

He was also one of the 42,000 people in Laredo to contract COVID-19.

“I was one of the first healthcare providers in Laredo to contract COVID, so I started dealing with it early in the pandemic. Every now and then I still feel a little bit short winded and palpitations that happen sporadically.”

As the pandemic progressed, Dr. Piñero says fewer people came to the ER out of fear of exposure to the virus.

He has treated COVID patients as young as 10 months old and as old as in their 90s.

“A year ago when we started hearing about these cases, I honestly didn’t think we were going to be seeing one so fast in Laredo.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramon De La Torre is a family medicine physician.

He also contracted COVID-19, but his symptoms were less severe.

But he was still concerned about spreading it to his family and patients.

“Nobody expected the impact this has had, whether you believe in COVID, or you don’t believe in COVID,” Dr. De La Torre said. “Whether you’ve bought any kind of political argument or didn’t, we’ve all been impacted by it one way or another.”

Exactly one year ago, his office was already taking the necessary precautions.

“Everything was trying to figure it out as we went and still provide quality care because whether or not COVID was here, other disease processes didn’t care,” Dr. De La Torre said. “There were still people with pneumonia and heart attacks, appendicitis, and we still had to be available as part of what we chose to do. You couldn’t just decide, ‘Oh, it’s COVID. I’m not going to see anybody now.’”

This time last year a lot was still unknown and uncharted.

“Some patients were not buying into the whole thing. Other patients were on the extreme opposite end where they would walk in with Lysol on their belt. It’s here to stay, and we just have to learn to adapt to it at this point.”

Dr. De La Torre hopes that a year from now education rather than politics will be at the forefront, while Dr. Piñero hopes that everyone will take better care of their health.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.