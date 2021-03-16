Laredo Police Department reopens doors to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is announcing the reopening of their offices.

Although the department never stopped working during the pandemic, people were not able to go inside.

Instead, they made appointments for any business they needed to take care of.

For protection, plexiglass dividers have been placed and people are required to use face masks.

