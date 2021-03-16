Advertisement

Laredo Police Department reopens doors to the public

For protection, plexiglass dividers have been placed and people are required to use face masks.
Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police Department(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is announcing the reopening of their offices.

Although the department never stopped working during the pandemic, people were not able to go inside.

Instead, they made appointments for any business they needed to take care of.

For protection, plexiglass dividers have been placed and people are required to use face masks.

