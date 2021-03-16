Local man shares COVID-19 vaccine story

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a video that has since gone viral, a family member reacts joyfully after receiving the COVID vaccine.

Moving to the beat of Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen,” Alex Perez’s family made the announcement on their Tiktok that Alex had received the second COVID shot.

With the quote: “I feel fine, dad,” Alex’s father shared with KGNS the video of his 21-year-old after he got it.

Alex has down syndrome and is sharing his joy of getting the shot with everyone on social media.

