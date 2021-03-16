Advertisement

Officials address concerns for drop in COVID testing

With many already out on spring break, officials are urging people to continue testing for COVID-19.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A drop off from the total number of tests being administered has city officials concerned about a possible spike because of spring break.

With the lower number of tests being reported, one woman says now is not the time to let your guard down.

“There’s a lot of people who do not believe,” said Mariel Maganez. “They still go and do the things that they use to do, and they don’t take care of themselves. We did take care of ourselves.... Somewhere, I don’t know where we got it from, but unfortunately my husband did and my son did. My husband is in the intensive care unit now. My son is having panic attacks because he knows he has it.”

To schedule an appointment, you can go to Curative.com.

There are a total of eight Curative testing sites around town:

- Branch Library (Kiosk) - 1920 Palo Blanco, Laredo, TX 78046

- City of Laredo Fire Station #5 (Kiosk) - 2601 North Bartlett, Laredo, TX 78043

- Church’s Chicken (Mobile Van) - 1108 Zaragoza St, Laredo, TX 78040

- Independence Hills Park (Kiosk) - 1102 N. Merida, Laredo, TX 78046

- Blas Castaneda Park (Kiosk) - 5700 McPherson Road, Laredo, TX 78041

- Laredo College (Building P-4) - West End Washington St, Laredo, TX 78040

- Father McNaboe Park (Kiosk) - 201 Zebu Ct, Laredo, TX 78045

- City of Laredo Fire Department Administration Center (Kiosk) - 616 East Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo, TX 78045

