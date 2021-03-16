Advertisement

Red Cross assisting families after apartment fire

Help was sent to the families for what appeared to be a cooking accident.
Apartment fire on San Bernardo
Apartment fire on San Bernardo
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire department crews responded to a structure fire in the 5900 block of San Bernardo on Monday afternoon.

Two different apartment units at the property were damaged and electrical meters had to be pulled from both.

Eight people were affected, including a mother with her two children.

Help was sent to the families for what appeared to be a cooking accident.

“The Red Cross was contacted to assist this family in their time of need,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. “As it appears for the moment, the incident did stem from a cooking accident that caused the fire. Initially, the family did try to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their attempts.”

The case remains under investigation.

However, the fire department is encouraging people to make sure their smoke detectors are working and to have a fire extinguisher handy incase of an accident.

