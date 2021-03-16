Advertisement

Try your luck in the Diamond Jubilee Raffle

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo will offer different prizes and giveaways in their raffle taking place on Thursday.
Boys and Girls Club Diamond Jubilee Raffle
(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Laredo are celebrating 75 years in Laredo with a Diamond Jubilee Raffle.

The raffle will take place on Thursday, March 18th with several prizes up for grabs.

Board president Andrew Larson Carranco was on the Digital News Desk to talk about the fundraiser.

“Yeah, so this is different from our annual raffle. Because we didn’t have our annual wine tasting this year where we were going to celebrate the 75 year anniversary, we’re doing this instead. And this one here is a little more geared toward actual prizes so we’re having over half a dozen diamonds being raffled in this raffle to celebrate our diamond jubilee, 75 years. But on top of that we’re having a really cool set of giveaways.”

For a list of prizes you and ticket information, you can click here or call Hector J. Noyola at (956) 337-5029.

More details are also available by watching the full interview on the KGNS Facebook page.

