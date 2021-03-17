“Dr. Fauci of South Texas:” Laredo physician reflects on one year of treating COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - They’ve treated the sick and consoled the living.

Putting their health and very lives on the line has always been a part of the job, but one year ago today, healthcare professionals came across a challenge not seen in any of their lifetimes.

“We have 19 year olds, 25 year olds, perfectly healthy that passed away. Never again will we take it as a given that tomorrow we’ll be alive,” said Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa.

He battled COVID-19 on the ground for his patients in the hospital and their homes and battled it personally.

Sometimes referred to as the “Dr. Fauci of South Texas,” Dr. Cigarroa has been on the frontlines of the pandemic as an interventional cardiologist by day and COVID-19 doctor by night.

“Everything we learned was for one purpose, and it was to help those who are ill.”

Dr. Cigarroa starts his day at his surgical center and then makes his clinical rounds seeing cardiology patients.

But last March, when covid-19 arrived in Laredo, he added more to his plate -- transporting patients in his personal vehicle to and from the hospital and treating covid-19 patients in their homes.

These are the moments he can’t forget.

“I remember going to the home of this nurse, she was sitting alone in her bedroom in tears, extremely sick, obviously needing to be in the hospital and asking her why she didn’t let me take her to the hospital,” Dr. Cigarroa said. “She said ‘Because I know I’m very sick, and I probably will not survive this, and if I go to the hospital I will never see my children again. I will never see my husband again.”

“My son at that time was a resident at the mass general hospital in Boston, and in January he told me we should start preparing for COVID because it was terrible.” >>> “I think we were in denial,” Dr. Cigarroa said.

“We said ‘Sure, it’s on the East Coast, but that’s far away from us. We’ll be OK.’ And we didn’t prepare. We weren’t ready for it.”

By mid-March, fear spread quickly.

“Remember New York was at its rage at that time in March, and it was all death. So all of these patients felt that they were going to die. When we walked into their home and actually touched them and talked to them, what a difference it made to them. You’d see all of a sudden that ‘Well maybe I am going to live.’”

As he reflects on the past year, Dr. Cigarroa prefers to remember the good just as much as he can’t forget the bad.

“A lot of sadness but a lot of happiness because although we failed in helping 802 people recover, we have over 100,000 people who did survive it,” Dr. Cigarroa said. “We all march through it, we all keep walking, and we all learn from it.”

