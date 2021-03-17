Advertisement

OSHA to release new COVID safety work guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is expected to release new COVID-19 safety guidelines as early as this week.

OSHA is a national agency that regulates safety guidelines across the country to make sure employees are able to work in a safe environment.

According to Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino, these new guidelines went into affect after the president signed a new executive order on January 21st.

”The order directs OSHA to consider an emergency temporary solution standard related to COVID-19, and the proposed standard would likely require employees to create a company specific plan to minimize worker exposure to COVID-19. The rule is expected to mandate mask wearing, social distancing, hand-washing breaks and communication procedures for workers during outbreaks.”

Doctor Trevino believes this will provide some level of protection to employees, specifically if they are unvaccinated or work in an environment where people go mask-less for hours.

