Bridge restrictions extended through April

Bridge travel restrictions are extended again.
Bridge travel restrictions
Bridge travel restrictions(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bridge travel restrictions are extended again.

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security announced it over social media on Thursday morning.

These guidelines have been in place since March of last year when COVID-19 began.

They are saying the travel restrictions for non-essential travel between U.S., Mexico, and Canada will be in place until April 21st.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

