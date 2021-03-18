City addresses allegations against district attorney

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is addressing social media reports involving District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

Below is the statement released by the city:

“The City of Laredo is deeply concerned with the recent allegations involving the District Attorney, Isidro Alaniz. The Chief of the Laredo Police Department, Claudio Treviño, has referred the matter to the FBI and the Texas Rangers. A department review of the policies and procedures applied in this investigation will follow to include an independent review.”

“I take these matters very seriously and will follow through with an independent review and an investigation,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.