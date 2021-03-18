LISD receives 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district will vaccinate more of its staff next week.

According to Laredo ISD, they have received 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines for its remaining staff who have not yet been vaccinated.

A clinic for LISD employees is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, March 23rd. The exact time and location of the drive will be announced at a later time.

In January, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services gave LISD the approval to be a vaccine provider.

Approximately 2,400 LISD staff have already received at least their first dose.

