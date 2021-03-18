Advertisement

Mother searching for missing teen

According to his mother, 16-year-old Luis Cardona Junior was last seen Sunday, March 14th at 9 p.m.
Luis Cardona Junior, age 16
Luis Cardona Junior, age 16(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is pleading with the public to help find her missing son.

According to his mother, 16-year-old Luis Cardona Junior was last seen Sunday, March 14th at 9 p.m.

She says Cardona was wearing a Perry Ellis brand jacket with gray and white lettering that also says “Perry Ellis.”

She says he does not have any tattoos or scars.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask you to call their non-emergency number 795-2800.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-person confrontation at a local gym
Man involved in alleged incident with district attorney speaks out
District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
District attorney responds to allegations
Israel is easing its Covid-related restrictions and allowing vaccinated citizens new freedoms....
EXPLAINER: Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Police Department
Local police captain placed on administrative reassignment

Latest News

UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
Multi-year project to add bike lanes
Multi-year project to add bike lanes around city
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Curative registration for vaccine to open Saturday
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Community Fridge
Laredo Community Fridge fights to meet food demand