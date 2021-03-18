Mother searching for missing teen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is pleading with the public to help find her missing son.

According to his mother, 16-year-old Luis Cardona Junior was last seen Sunday, March 14th at 9 p.m.

She says Cardona was wearing a Perry Ellis brand jacket with gray and white lettering that also says “Perry Ellis.”

She says he does not have any tattoos or scars.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask you to call their non-emergency number 795-2800.

