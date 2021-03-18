Two people injured in car accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident leaves two people in the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 200 block of Bob Bullock after receiving reports that an accident caused a car to rollover.

Once they got there, they found a blue truck turned on it’s side.

Emergency responders treated two patients and took them to Laredo Medical Center.

According to the fire department, one of the victims is a woman in her late 20′s and the second is a man in his late 50′s.

They were both reportedly in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital.

