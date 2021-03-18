Advertisement

Two people injured in car accident

According to the fire department, one of the victims is a woman in her late 20′s and the second is a man in his late 50′s.
Laredo Medical Center
Laredo Medical Center(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident leaves two people in the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 200 block of Bob Bullock after receiving reports that an accident caused a car to rollover.

Once they got there, they found a blue truck turned on it’s side.

Emergency responders treated two patients and took them to Laredo Medical Center.

According to the fire department, one of the victims is a woman in her late 20′s and the second is a man in his late 50′s.

They were both reportedly in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-person confrontation at a local gym
Man involved in alleged incident with district attorney speaks out
District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
District attorney responds to allegations
Israel is easing its Covid-related restrictions and allowing vaccinated citizens new freedoms....
EXPLAINER: Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Police Department
Local police captain placed on administrative reassignment

Latest News

UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
Multi-year project to add bike lanes
Multi-year project to add bike lanes around city
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Curative registration for vaccine to open Saturday
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Community Fridge
Laredo Community Fridge fights to meet food demand