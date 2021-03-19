$110 million to go to organizations that aid migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Dealing with the migrant influx along the border costs money.

Local nonprofits and governmental organizations are bearing the brunt of the financial burden.

But through the American Rescue Plan, these entities will qualify to receive some of the $110 million of federal funding announced on Friday.

The funds will go to the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which will then be distributed to local nonprofits and governmental organizations that have aided or will aid migrants along the southern border.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar says the cost of what officials are calling a migrant crisis will be in the billions.

”For anyone who wants to do good, goodness costs money. It costs money. And it’s the taxpayers that have to put this money up. It’s you and I that’s doing that. It will be in the billions of dollars depending on how far this situation goes.”

Cuellar encourages these organizations and local governments to keep receipts to possibly get reimbursed for shelter, food, transportation, basic health and first aid, and other supportive services.

They should contact the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program about the application process.

