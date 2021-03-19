District attorney responds to allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: In response to the city’s statement of referring the case to the FBI and Texas Rangers, KGNS News received a second statement from District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, saying:

“Because there is an ongoing investigation, I cannot comment on the investigation itself. However, I want to state in the strongest terms that I deny any wrong-doing. I will continue to cooperate with the appropriate law enforcement agencies. Updates will be provided as they are received.”

Below is the original text to this story:

District Attorney Isidro Alaniz has responded to allegations of a physical altercation at a local Gold’s Gym, saying:

“On March 10, 2021, there was an incident at a local gym where an incident report was filed. I was contacted by the Laredo Police Department. I provided a statement and cooperated with the inquiry. I cannot comment any further at this time.”

