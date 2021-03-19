Advertisement

Fire jumps from Nuevo Laredo to Rio Bravo

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were able to contain the fire but then windy conditions blew it out of control.
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The fire that began in Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday made its way across the river into Rio Bravo.

At around five in the afternoon, Webb County firefighters were called to help Rio Bravo residents with a brush fire at the end of Espejo-Molina Road.

At around 9 p.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire but then windy conditions blew it out of control.

“Additional winds picked up and had reignited other areas of the ranch so we had to find avenues to get to the scene and be able to extinguish the fire,” said Chief Ricardo Rangel. “We were there until four o’clock in the morning. At that particular point in time, everything was under control and out.”

Chief Rangel says dry vegetation in the area and high winds made it a dangerous situation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-person confrontation at a local gym
Man involved in alleged incident with district attorney speaks out
District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
District attorney responds to allegations
Israel is easing its Covid-related restrictions and allowing vaccinated citizens new freedoms....
EXPLAINER: Will you need a ‘vaccine passport’ to travel?
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Police Department
Local police captain placed on administrative reassignment

Latest News

UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders
Multi-year project to add bike lanes
Multi-year project to add bike lanes around city
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Curative registration for vaccine to open Saturday
Laredo Police Department
Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed
Laredo Community Fridge
Laredo Community Fridge fights to meet food demand