Fire jumps from Nuevo Laredo to Rio Bravo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The fire that began in Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday made its way across the river into Rio Bravo.

At around five in the afternoon, Webb County firefighters were called to help Rio Bravo residents with a brush fire at the end of Espejo-Molina Road.

At around 9 p.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire but then windy conditions blew it out of control.

“Additional winds picked up and had reignited other areas of the ranch so we had to find avenues to get to the scene and be able to extinguish the fire,” said Chief Ricardo Rangel. “We were there until four o’clock in the morning. At that particular point in time, everything was under control and out.”

Chief Rangel says dry vegetation in the area and high winds made it a dangerous situation.

