Laredo Animal Protective Society asks for donations to fix shelter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some effects from last month’s winter storm continue to linger one month later with damages still being felt by some local organizations.

One in particular affecting the local animal shelter.

The winter freeze led to a problem with the water pipes in a building that’s been standing for more than 60 years.

It’s been more than a month now and repairs have not been made at the Laredo Animal Protective Society, and that’s why they’re asking for support.

A week after the cold weather freeze, the Laredo Animal Protective Society discovered a leak in their shelter.

“We have volunteers dig up, we couldn’t find it in the front,” said Cindy Gutierrez. “So they actually brought in a jack hammer, they cut in part of the pavement, and the leak wasn’t there, either.”

Rusted pipes were found, which haven’t been replaced in at least 66 years since the facility has been a home to stray animals.

The organization is at a stand still.

“So we need to go further down the line to find out exactly how bad the problem is.”

However, LAPS says they don’t have the money to call a professional to fix the issue.

For a few weeks now the office, restrooms, and areas where animals stay are without water.

Staff has had to figure out a way to get by.

“We just have really long hoses, it’s a lot of opening a water over here so that we can get water over here and moving the hoses around to make sure everyone has access to water.”

Until a plumber can inspect the area, the entrance is blocked off with visitors now coming in through another gate.

In hopes of getting the problem fixed for the animals, LAPS is sending out a plea on social media asking the community to help with donations of any amount.

If you’d like to help the Laredo Animal Protective Society, you can find them on their Facebook page or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.