Laredo Community Fridge fights to meet food demand

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to the pandemic, back in August an initiative meant to fight hunger called the Laredo Community Fridge began.

Now after the Texas freeze, this project is still dealing with the effects.

It’s a community initiative made for the community, provided by the community as the demand for food soars.

Valerie Gonzalez says parts of our community are facing food insecurity.

”We have a focus in the District 8 area which is known as a food dessert,” said Valerie Gonzalez. “A lot of the time that means there is no access to fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, stores that are open at a certain time.”

The Laredo Community Fridge has a food pantry that is located outside the Frontera Beer and Wine Garden.

Anyone can stop and take anything, no questions asked.

The initiative started due to the pandemic.

However with last month’s winter freeze, more families and individuals are finding themselves in need, even a month later.

“Compared to our usually fill ups that were once a week, were looking at three to four time refills every week.”

Gonzalez says things have been tough and support has gone down after the freeze to the point where they don’t have enough food to go around.

“I am not sure if the community feels we are all set and ready to go.”

Besides needing food, the pantry needs repairs.

Gonzalez hopes the community can step up and help with food or cash donations to continuing helping take care of people

If you are in need and want to grab something to eat, the fridge is open during Frontera’s hours of operation which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’d like to donate, you can show up during those hours or contact the Laredo Community Fridge on social media.

