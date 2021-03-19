Laredo policeman appointed by Governor Abbott

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s own has been appointed by Governor Abbott to put a stop to car theft.

The governor appointed LPD’s assistant chief of police, Miguel Rodriguez Jr. as chairman of the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.

Assistant Chief Rodriguez thinks that the department’s passion to stop this type of crime had something to do with the nomination.

“The passion that we have in this type of crime has shown because as we’ve seen it before. We talked about it before, it’s that we were the number one city in the nation for auto theft and we were able to get out of it. We’re now the safest city in Texas when it comes to auto theft.”

The authority supports other law enforcement networks through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, and public awareness.

