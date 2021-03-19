Lines form at Holding Institute for food and vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping immigration reform legislation on Thursday, which essentially consists of a roundup of immigration priorities President Joe Biden laid out on his first day in office.

Democratic bills are opening a gateway to citizenship for over three million young “Dreamers” and farm worker immigrants headed toward house passage.

Republican opposition means any legislation on the issue faces a steep climb before it can reach President Joe Biden’s desk, but they are opposing the move, and still questioning whether the treatment of undocumented immigrants are encouraging the surge they believe is only expected to rise.

Here at home, United Nations delegates and Ancur of Mexico, an organization dedicated to helping migrants and refugees seeking asylum, met on Thursday after spending time at the Holding Institute of Laredo which is trying to offer hope to those under microscope.

”How long will these children be here?” asked Governor Greg Abbott. “What countries have they come from? And what COVID variants have they been exposed to? Are they being tested for COVID and if so, how is the administration handling those who test positive?”

Greg Abbott and other Republicans still attacking the current administration for being, as they believe, too lenient on the 11 million immigrants estimated to be in the U.S. illegally.

It’s a vulnerable portion of the population.

These people lined up for food and vaccines being offered at the Holding Institute are definitely not identifying themselves as immigrants, despite the fact that the organization provides multiple resources to immigrants.

Opponents question the validity of the recipients receiving these services here in the U.S.

The city is quick to set the record straight.

“It’s open to people with a U.S address,” said Jerry Soto. “A U.S. address and it doesn’t matter where in the U.S. They come from. We open it up to people like that.”

Jerry Soto of the fire department was very pleased with the turnout, but questions why vaccine drives are under attack.

He worries it could undermine the overall purpose.

“There is a great statistic that’s out there. There are a half a million people out there that died from this COVID-19 vaccination. I haven’t heard of anyone dying from this vaccine. You’re saving your life and you’re saving other people’s lives.”

Despite the progress made, some lawmakers remain dissatisfied with the results because they believe it sidetracks bigger issues.

“The administration has yet to provide answers that Texans deserve.”

Several questions remain about the reform laws, including whether the legislation will become watered-down over negotiations with Republicans and whether the bills will be broken into different parts.

The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would create an 8 year path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people in the country.

If passed, it would provide them with a new hope of temporary status for five years and then allow them to obtain citizenship after another three years.

