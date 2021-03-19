Local advocate encourages assault victims to seek help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Multiple women, including current and former staff, have come forward accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, some sexual in nature.

He is the latest high profile person in power to be accused of such acts.

Now people are calling for change on social media four years after the #MeToo movement gained global awareness in 2017.

KGNS spoke to a local figure who, for many years, has helped victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“It’s harassment if you don’t want it,” said Sister Rosemary Welsh. “It’s harassment if you feel uncomfortable. It’s harassment if you say ‘what is going on here?’”

The “Me Too” movement gained global traction in 2017 following the accusations made against former film producer and now convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

At the time, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

A problem that exists everywhere, including the workplace.

”If they say, ‘oh, that’s a really nice skirt you have on today. Oh I can see some legs today.’ That’s all inappropriate, absolutely inappropriate to say to somebody.”

Sister Rosemary Welsh is the director of outreach services at Mercy Ministries and the executive director of Casa De Misericordia, which helps victims of domestic violence.

She says while there is no easy answer:

”Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I think that’s the big thing. Do not be afraid to ask for help even if it’s your boss.”

With the allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo surfacing, Sister Rosemary addresses the questions people automatically ask but shouldn’t.

”They say, ‘why didn’t they talk sooner? Or why didn’t they do this?’ Maybe for a lot of reasons. We re-victimize the victim. Women who are raped, it happens all the time: ‘where were you, you were out late, and by the way what were you wearing?’”

Rather than re-victimizing and victim blaming...

”Help encourage women to know they have power, to speak up, and they will not be re-victimized and if you report your boss you’re not going to have it come back to haunt you.”

If you’re a victim of sexual assault or harassment, Sister Rosemary recommends reaching out to SCAN of Laredo, Casa De Misericordia, or someone you trust.

Casa de Misericordia: 956-712-9591

Serving Children and Adults in Need (SCAN): 956-724 3177

National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: 800-656-4673

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.