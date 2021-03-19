Local police captain placed on administrative reassignment
A captain from the Laredo Police Department is placed on administrate reassignment amid allegations involving District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -
Chief of Police Claudio Trevino has reportedly now placed the captain in question on administrative reassignment effective on Friday.
We will keep you posted on any new developments as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.