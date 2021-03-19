Police reflect on anniversary of city lockdown

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One year ago, the City of Laredo enforced a lockdown due to a growing number of COVID cases.

On Friday, the police department is remembering the task of enacting the city’s ordinance.

Investigator Joe Baeza remembers that the fear of the unknown helped the community comply at first, but got more difficult as time went by.

He says it was a decision made with safety in mind.

“It was a challenge. It was a challenge telling people to stay away from one another. It’s something we’re not used to, especially with our families involved and our loved ones and those are some of the more difficult things we had to see, but at the same time it was being done only for the sake for the safety of the community... that’s it.”

While the low number of active cases represent a better point than where we were in the summer, Baeza says we should still take precautionary measures.

