Sunny afternoons, clear nights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A large dry airmass centered over the northern Great Plains is sending dry winds from the north into our part of the nation. This is a pattern that will hold up into the weekend. This will bring sunny dry mild afternoons, and clear cool nights. More humid southerly winds will return Monday with warmer nights and warm afternoons. A front reaching our area on Wednesday will bring a slight shower chance.

I’m expecting clear and cool tonight, low in the high 40′s. Sunny Friday through Sunday, high in the high 70′s to around 80. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Thursday, a slight shower chance Monday, a slight chance on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80′s.

