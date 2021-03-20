Advertisement

Curative registration for vaccine to open Saturday

The registration portal opens to the public on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine will once again open on Saturday.

Qualifying residents including anyone over the age of 50, people with underlying health conditions, or teachers can register for the vaccine using Curative.com.

If you wish to register in person you can do so by visiting the Sames Auto Arena Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

