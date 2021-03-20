Curative registration for vaccine to open Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine will once again open on Saturday.

Qualifying residents including anyone over the age of 50, people with underlying health conditions, or teachers can register for the vaccine using Curative.com.

The registration portal opens to the public on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

If you wish to register in person you can do so by visiting the Sames Auto Arena Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

