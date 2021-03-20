Identity of police captain placed on administrative assignment revealed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have learned the identity of the police captain that has been placed on administrative reassignment.

KGNS News has learned that chief of police has reportedly placed Captain Gilberto Villarreal on administrative reassignment which took effect on Friday.

The reassignment comes in relation to an incident involving the Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, which the FBI and Texas Rangers are now looking into.

We will keep you posted on any new developments as they become available.

