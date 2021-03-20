UN Refugee Agency meets with local leaders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is a few weeks away from receiving migrants who waited under the “Remain in Mexico” program.

This was the big announcement made as representatives from the United Nations Refugee Agency met with the city and local groups to discuss the migrant situation.

They announced that those who waited under the MPP program, which closed down because of COVID-19, will be started to be let in again.

Here at home, Holding Institute director Mike Smith says they do the best they can to accommodate those who arrive.

“We have normally people stay one day, two days, three days, five days.... We have families that stay here for a long, much longer times, because they don’t have a sponsor, their sponsor backed out. We have different cases, health reasons, we try to find them a sponsor but it’s difficult. It’s difficult to do that, so we do the best we can.”

As of now, there are currently more than 500 people registered to be sheltered at the institute when they are allowed in.

The migrants are expected to be released the first week of April.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.