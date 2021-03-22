Advertisement

Agents and authorities shut down two stash houses

Nearly 30 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after authorities shut down two stash houses last week
Nearly 30 undocumented immigrants taken into custody
Nearly 30 undocumented immigrants taken into custody(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and Laredo Police officers shut down two alleged stash houses last week.

The first incident happened on Thursday when agents received a tip regarding illegal activity on Bartlett Avenue.

Agents and officers searched the home and found seven undocumented immigrants living inside.

Later that evening, authorities found another stash house on Alvarado Lane where 22 individuals were being held.

Border Patrol agents continue to encounter stash houses with large numbers in residential neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Two-person confrontation at a local gym
Man involved in alleged incident with district attorney speaks out
Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash
District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
District attorney responds to allegations
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old

Latest News

American Rescue Plan sends money towards Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
American Rescue Plan sends money towards Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
File photo
Zapata County continues vaccination efforts
Growing migrant crisis
Congressman Cuellar addresses migrant children in CBP custody
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
United Independent School District
UISD continues search for new superintendent