Agents and authorities shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and Laredo Police officers shut down two alleged stash houses last week.

The first incident happened on Thursday when agents received a tip regarding illegal activity on Bartlett Avenue.

Agents and officers searched the home and found seven undocumented immigrants living inside.

Later that evening, authorities found another stash house on Alvarado Lane where 22 individuals were being held.

Border Patrol agents continue to encounter stash houses with large numbers in residential neighborhoods.

