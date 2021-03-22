Advertisement

City offering in-person registration for coronavirus vaccine

The Curative in-person registration site will only be open for two hours Monday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Curative registration for COVID-19 vaccine begins(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you have been having trouble using the city’s online registration portal for the coronavirus vaccine, you can now sign up in person instead.

Starting on Monday, you can head over to the Sames Auto Arena and register for a vaccine in person.

Limited spaces and appointments are for the next available allocation of vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

