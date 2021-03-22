Advertisement

Convicted felons arrested by Border Patrol

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and another revealed he was convicted of murder
Agents arrest Simon Tapia-Ramirez, 43, and Cenobio Vasquez-Camacho, 53.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two convicted felons are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The first arrest happened on Tuesday of last week when agents conducted a freight train inspection near Bruni Texas and found 36 undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals was identified as 43-year-old Simon Tapia-Ramirez who was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor out of Woodstock, IL.

Meanwhile, agents patrolling at a ranch area near Encinal discovered four individuals who were hiding in the brush.

Record checks revealed that 53-year-old Cenobio Vasquez-Camacho was convicted of murder in Huntsville, Texas.

Both men were taken into Border Patrol custody.

