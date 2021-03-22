Convicted felons arrested by Border Patrol
Record checks revealed that one of the individuals was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and another revealed he was convicted of murder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two convicted felons are arrested by Border Patrol agents.
The first arrest happened on Tuesday of last week when agents conducted a freight train inspection near Bruni Texas and found 36 undocumented immigrants.
One of the individuals was identified as 43-year-old Simon Tapia-Ramirez who was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor out of Woodstock, IL.
Meanwhile, agents patrolling at a ranch area near Encinal discovered four individuals who were hiding in the brush.
Record checks revealed that 53-year-old Cenobio Vasquez-Camacho was convicted of murder in Huntsville, Texas.
Both men were taken into Border Patrol custody.
