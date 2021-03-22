Convicted felons arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two convicted felons are arrested by Border Patrol agents.

The first arrest happened on Tuesday of last week when agents conducted a freight train inspection near Bruni Texas and found 36 undocumented immigrants.

One of the individuals was identified as 43-year-old Simon Tapia-Ramirez who was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor out of Woodstock, IL.

Meanwhile, agents patrolling at a ranch area near Encinal discovered four individuals who were hiding in the brush.

Record checks revealed that 53-year-old Cenobio Vasquez-Camacho was convicted of murder in Huntsville, Texas.

Both men were taken into Border Patrol custody.

