Jury selection date scheduled for man accused of killing wife

Joel Pellot is accused of murdering his wife Maria Eugenia Munoz on Sep. 22, 2020.
Joel Pellot
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A date for jury selection is set in the case of a man accused of killing his wife.

According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for Aug. 9 in the case against Joel Pellot.

Pellot is accused of murdering his wife Maria Eugenia Munoz on Sep. 22, 2020. Emergency personnel was called to his wife’s home and found Muñoz unresponsive.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Pellot told authorities he had given Munoz a full bottle of pills and then later discovered there were two left.

After an ongoing investigation, Pellot was arrested on Jan. 16 in the case. It has been confirmed Muñoz died from a combination anesthetic drug. Jury selection is set at 8:30 a.m. at the 406th District Court.

