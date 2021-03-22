Advertisement

Laredo Police crack down on DWI laws

Laredo Police have been working overtime to enforce DWI laws by identifying and arresting intoxicated drivers from Mar. 5 to Mar. 21.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly 200 citations were issued by the Laredo Police Department during the Spring Break week.

During that period, officers conducted 133 traffic stops, issued 182 citations, arrested 15 people for DWI as well as made six other apprehensions.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of always having a designated driver when going out.

