LC to receive donation from Laredo Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association

The funds will be used to assist students who are looking to get into the trade industry
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is getting a generous donation that will help those students who are interested in a career in the import/export business.

On Monday morning the Laredo Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association will award Laredo College with a donation that will aid students who wish to complete certifications in trade industry skills training.

Earlier this month, the college’s economic development center announced a slew of certification courses for those who are looking to get into the field.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus.

