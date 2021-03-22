LC to receive donation from Laredo Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo College is getting a generous donation that will help those students who are interested in a career in the import/export business.

On Monday morning the Laredo Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association will award Laredo College with a donation that will aid students who wish to complete certifications in trade industry skills training.

Earlier this month, the college’s economic development center announced a slew of certification courses for those who are looking to get into the field.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus.

