Preview of Commissioners Court meeting

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and you can view it online at webbcountytx.gov/agendaandminutes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet on Monday with a slew of agenda items.

Commissioners will hear from their attorney on the status of the case of the man who says he was wrongfully terminated when he ran for elected office.

Ricardo Romo was allegedly let go two and a half years ago after he announced he was running for county constable.

Commissioners will also discuss authorization to submit a one-million-dollar grant for water system improvements in colonias adjacent to U.S. Highway 59.

