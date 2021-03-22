Advertisement

Rio Bravo to hold vaccine drive for residents

Come this Saturday they will be receiving an additional 450 doses to continue vaccinating residents who qualify.
Rio Bravo City Hall
Rio Bravo City Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The community of Rio Bravo will hold a vaccine drive on Saturday for their residents.

To date, 490 residents have been vaccinated with 90 of those fully vaccinated with their second dose.

Wednesday, March 24th they will hold a second dose drive for the remaining individuals.

On Monday and Tuesday, officials say they will be calling those individuals to make arrangements, but come this Saturday they will be receiving an additional 450 doses to continue vaccinating residents who qualify.

“The requirements are age 50 and above or 65 and above, we are still focusing our vaccines for the 65 and above individuals because they are most vulnerable, and after that we’re trying to help our city of Rio Bravo,” said Alfredo Rendon.

Rio Bravo estimates their population is a little over 4,500 people.

This Saturday’s drive will take place at Kennedy-Zapata Elementary.

