Spring of hope

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The spring season is officially underway and it feels like this year things are looking up!

On Monday we will start nice and breezy in the low 60s and see a high of about 88 degrees, almost nearing the 90-degree mark.

Although it’s only spring, we’ll start to see those 90s return to our forecast as we inch closer to the warmer days of the season.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 90 and on Wednesday things warm up to 93 degrees.

We’ll drop down on Thursday evening into the mid-80s and see lows in the 50s.

But those 90s we’ll return on Friday and as we head into the weekend.

Our afternoons will be much warmer, but our evenings will remain cool and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.