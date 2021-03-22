Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city’s traffic safety department is advising motorists about a traffic signal activation that could affect their morning commute.

On Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. the traffic signal at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and University Boulevard will be placed on all red flash.

During this time, drivers must come to a complete stop at the intersection before continuing their travels.

The traffic signs will be fully functional on Wednesday, Mar. 24.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and observe all traffic signs in the area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.