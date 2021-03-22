Advertisement

Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash

The traffic signal at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and University Boulevard will be placed on all red flash.
(KOLO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city’s traffic safety department is advising motorists about a traffic signal activation that could affect their morning commute.

On Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. the traffic signal at the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and University Boulevard will be placed on all red flash.

During this time, drivers must come to a complete stop at the intersection before continuing their travels.

The traffic signs will be fully functional on Wednesday, Mar. 24.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and observe all traffic signs in the area.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Two-person confrontation at a local gym
Man involved in alleged incident with district attorney speaks out
District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
District attorney responds to allegations
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old

Latest News

American Rescue Plan sends money towards Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
American Rescue Plan sends money towards Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
File photo
Zapata County continues vaccination efforts
Growing migrant crisis
Congressman Cuellar addresses migrant children in CBP custody
Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
United Independent School District
UISD continues search for new superintendent