Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms.

