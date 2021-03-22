TxDOT launches pedestrian safety campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in Texas, that’s according to the Texas Department of Public Safety; as a result, they are launching a safety initiative this week for both drivers and pedestrians.

According to TxDOT, in 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas resulting in 669 deaths which is a percent increase over the previous year.

In an effort to protect both pedestrians and drivers, TxDOT is offering safety tips to drivers which include: when turning, yield the right away, stop at crosswalks, and be cautious when passing buses or other vehicles.

They are also educating pedestrians to only cross the street at intersections and crosswalks, look both ways before crossing, and never assume drivers can see you.

