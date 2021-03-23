Advertisement

Agents thwart human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

Agents searched the trailer and found 49 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico.
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside a trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The discovery was made Monday morning when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents searched the trailer and found 49 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody including the driver who was a U.S. Citizen.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz
DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA
Traffic signal to be placed on all red flash
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies at 65 years old
Joel Pellot
Jury selection date scheduled for man accused of killing wife
Local art teacher Monika Sanchez creates six foot sweet bread out of paper mache
Art teacher creates six-foot sweet bread

Latest News

Joel Whittaker
Man accused of stealing over a thousand dollars worth of Girl Scout Cookies
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal Cinemas to reopen in April
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop in Laredo
Cuellar on Migrant Surge
Cuellar on Migrant Surge