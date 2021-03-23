Agents thwart human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over four-dozen undocumented immigrants inside a trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The discovery was made Monday morning when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents searched the trailer and found 49 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody including the driver who was a U.S. Citizen.

