American Rescue Plan sends money towards Rio Bravo and El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Funds from the American Rescue Plan are headed to the City of Laredo and other communities across south Texas, including both El Cenizo and Rio Bravo.

With the American Rescue Plan being passed, it’s meant to be an assistance for the impacts of COVID-19.

The cities of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo will be getting a share of that money and residents are looking forward to a change.

When it comes to receiving help, some residents of Rio Bravo feel left behind.

“We feel like we’re abandoned, we just want change in Rio Bravo.”

Daniel and Guillermina Alvarado have lived in Rio Bravo for at least 40 years and say it hasn’t changed much.

They believe its still not “welcoming enough to attract more people to move in” because of upgrades needed around town.

“The first thing we need is help in fixing our roads, please.”

Meanwhile Francisco Olivares, who works for the city of Rio Bravo, says they need more resources.

He says when the pandemic hit, not all residents could get PPE to protect themselves against the virus.

“Many of our stores didn’t have the capacity to help residents, especially with our population,” said Francisco Olivares. “We only have about three stores. Most of our residents went all the way to Laredo to get supplies. They were very scarce.”

With high hopes about the federal funds coming in, the couple continues with a plea.

“I hope they don’t forget about Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.”

Additionally, city officials say part of the money will help repair damages made by the winter storm last month.

They say some families are still dealing with sewage, pipelines, and roof tops needing to be fixed.

Part of the allocation includes more than $1 million going to Rio Bravo and almost $700,000 to El Cenizo.

