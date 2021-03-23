Advertisement

Bexar County Sheriff Deputies seize two wild cats

Sheriff Javier Salazar blames popular shows like “Tiger King” for a booming interest in exotic animals.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
San Antonio, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in Texas had their hands full after seizing not one but two wild animals from a San Antonio home.

Bexar County Deputies responded, after a neighbor called about a bobcat at the home.

They not only found a five-year-old bobcat but also a 13-week old tiger cub.

Deputies say this is not the first tiger sighting in the area.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies found a tiger roaming around last month and that the two cases are related.

The sheriff blames popular shows like “Tiger King” for a booming interest in exotic animals.

The cats are being cared for temporarily at the San Antonio Zoo.

The animals will eventually be taken to a wildlife sanctuary.

