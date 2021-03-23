Can’t stop the spring

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Mar. 23, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Spring may have just started but it’s going to feel like summertime for most of this week.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of about 90 degrees.

Things will start to heat up as we head into Wednesday, we’re looking at a high of 94 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

We’ll cool off just a tad bit on Thursday in the mid-80s but it will be shortlived as we prepare for a weekend in the 90s.

We’re looking at partly sunny skies with highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

It looks like we can start putting away our winter clothes until another eight months.

