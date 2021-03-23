CBP confiscates over a million dollars worth of drugs
Officers foiled two separate drug smuggling attempts at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.
The first incident happened on March 18 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a Kenworth trailer to secondary inspection.
During the time of the inspection, the driver was hauling a shipment of multipurpose rock panel paste from Mexico.
After a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers found 48.58 pounds of meth inside the shipment.
The very next day, officers referred a Ford F-350 that was manifesting a decorative fiberglass figure from Mexico.
After an imaging system examination, officers found 22.57 pounds of meth concealed in the shipment.
The drugs combined had a total street value of $1,423,289.
