CBP confiscates over a million dollars worth of drugs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on March 18 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a Kenworth trailer to secondary inspection.

During the time of the inspection, the driver was hauling a shipment of multipurpose rock panel paste from Mexico.

After a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers found 48.58 pounds of meth inside the shipment.

The very next day, officers referred a Ford F-350 that was manifesting a decorative fiberglass figure from Mexico.

After an imaging system examination, officers found 22.57 pounds of meth concealed in the shipment.

The drugs combined had a total street value of $1,423,289.

