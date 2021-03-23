Advertisement

CBP officers seize nearly 40 pounds of meth

Federal agents searched a bus passenger’s luggage and found drugs inside his belongings
File photo: Crystal meth seizure
File photo: Crystal meth seizure(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -CBP officers seized a load of drugs at a separate port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial bus to secondary inspection.

Agents say a 30-year-old U.S. citizen passenger presented his belongings for a non-intrusive imaging system examination which is when they found 39 pounds of meth.

The drugs had a total street value of $784,837.

CBP seized the narcotics, and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

