CBP officers seize nearly 40 pounds of meth
Federal agents searched a bus passenger’s luggage and found drugs inside his belongings
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -CBP officers seized a load of drugs at a separate port of entry over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial bus to secondary inspection.
Agents say a 30-year-old U.S. citizen passenger presented his belongings for a non-intrusive imaging system examination which is when they found 39 pounds of meth.
The drugs had a total street value of $784,837.
CBP seized the narcotics, and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
