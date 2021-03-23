Advertisement

CBP releases statement on processing center imagery

Video released by CBP shows children on mats, with foil blankets, and sitting together watching TV
CBP releases images of Processing Center in El Paso, Texas
CBP releases images of Processing Center in El Paso, Texas(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released images of two migrant processing centers in Texas.

Images show a living area inside a processing facility in El Paso which was taken on Friday.

Video shows children on mats, with foil blankets, and sitting together watching TV.

Children were also seen exercising outside and undergoing medical screenings as they arrive at the center.

They mainly appear to be unaccompanied minors, part of a recent surge of children showing up at the southern border.

The second center is a temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, with the video taken on Mar. 17.

The sprawling tent city is the largest Border Patrol detention center.

The CBP video shows children arriving, undergoing medical screenings, and living conditions.

Groups are separated by plastic walls.

The Donna Center is a temporary replacement for the centralized processing center in McAllen, which is undergoing renovations.

CBP released a statement regarding the recent images saying, " CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as quickly and efficiently as possible after they are apprehended on the Southwest Border. In order to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care, we continue to discourage external visitors in our facilities; however, CBP is working to balance the need for public transparency and accountability.”

