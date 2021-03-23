Cornyn asks President Biden to address border crisis

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Later this week, 15 lawmakers are set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for a look at what some are calling a “Border Crisis.”

Senator John Cornyn discussed the objective of this week’s trip citing a letter he and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona drafted and sent to the Biden administration recently.

Cornyn says he and Senator Sinema wanted to show President Biden there was some bipartisan support to finding some solutions.

Cornyn says, “As you see in the letter, we’re also working on some legislation on a bipartisan basis, similar to what I’ve introduced previously with Congressman Henry Cuellar. Something called ‘the Humane Act’ in 2017. Unfortunately, it did not pass then. Right now, the impression is there is no limitation on how many people the United States can accept coming across the border, and obviously, the smugglers are overwhelming us with the numbers and making it necessary to open up detention facilities in Midland, in Dallas, and now in Pecos, and then in other states around the country, so hopefully the Biden Administration will respond to this and say yes.”

Senator Ted Cruz will also be included in the group and plans are being made to make the trip on Thursday to the Rio Grande Valley.

