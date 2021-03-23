DPS responds to city’s statement regarding DA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A state agency is not investigating the allegations involving District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

Last week, the city released a statement saying they were “deeply concerned with the recent allegations involving Alaniz on social media.”

KGNS sent the Texas Department of Public Safety the statement released by the city after the statement claimed that the matter would be refereed to the FBI and Texas Rangers.

On Monday, DPS sent KGNS a response back saying the Texas Rangers were not investigating.

KGNS also reached out to the FBI and they declined to comment.

